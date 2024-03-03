Red Bull star admits DELIGHT at Hamilton Ferrari move
Red Bull star Sergio Perez has admitted his excitement at Lewis Hamilton's impending move to Ferrari.
The seven-time world champion announced last month that he will leave Mercedes at the end of the current season, departing after more than a decade.
The Brit will partner Charles Leclerc – who has also got a long-term deal with the team – and will replace Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard without a drive for next season.
With 13 drivers out of contract at the end of the season, fans and pundits are excited of the prospect of Hamilton racing in red and what the grid will look like come 2025, and Perez also believes the move is ‘fantastic’ for the sport.
Perez: Hamilton transfer is fantastic for F1
Speaking with ESPN UK, the Mexican said: “I think it’s great for Formula 1. It's fantastic.
“I think there will be a lot of expectation in that move. I wish him all the best I think it's just great for the sport and great story for him.”
Perez is among the drivers that are out of contract at the end of the 2024 season, having been given this season with Red Bull after he secured the team’s first 1-2 in the drivers’ championship.
But with two wins compared to team-mate Max Verstappen’s 19, the 34-year-old will be under intense pressure to not just keep his Red Bull seat, but also his future in the sport will be under threat.
