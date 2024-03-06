Christian Horner has snubbed Max Verstappen in a Drive to Survive segment, admitting that the Dutchman isn't his favorite driver he's worked with.

Instead, the embattled team principal named Daniel Ricciardo, who began his association with Red Bull's Formula 1 brands when he joined Toro Rosso in 2012.

The Aussie was promoted to the senior outfit in 2014 and remained with the team until 2018, with notable successes such as beating four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in his first season and achieving two third-place finishes in the championship.

He left Red Bull for Renault in 2019 and then joined McLaren in 2021, before being booted from the team a year later after a difficult season.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation by Red Bull

Max Verstappen has dominated the last few years in F1 with the team

But Horner instead hailed Daniel Ricciardo as 'first place in his heart'

Horner hails Ricciardo as favourite driver

He made his return to F1 last season back in the Red Bull junior side – now called AlphaTauri - and after impressing in the second half of the season, he was retained by the team for 2024 as they rebrand to Visa Cash App RB.

Ricciardo is still regarded highly by the team and is reportedly being looked at as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez – and team boss Horner especially has high praise for the 34-year-old.

Appearing in the latest series of Drive to Survive, Horner is seen having conversation with his children and he asks his daughter who their favourite F1 driver is, to which she responds: “All of them.”

When the 50-year-old was asked the same question, he gave the surprise answer of ‘Daniel Ricciardo.’

Given the huge amount of success that Verstappen has given Red Bull in recent years, it certainly is a surprise that Horner has opted for Ricciardo.

The Dutchman has won the last three world championships – 2023 being the most dominant in the sport’s history – as well as guiding the team to two constructors’ titles in the previous two seasons.

