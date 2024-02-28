Ford boss issues BRUTAL verdict on Horner investigation

Ford CEO Jim Farley has reached out to Red Bull to express displeasure with their handling of the investigation into Christian Horner's alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'.

The allegations were first revealed by De Telegraaf weeks ago, with Horner continuing his job as Red Bull team principal while the investigation has been ongoing.

Sky Sports’ Craig Slater reported that a resolution could be made this week, just days before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull started the 2024 season impressively at pre-season testing, with the RB20 appearing to be the class of the field once again.

Adrian Newey continues to work wonders and his innovative approach has helped the team to retain their significant advantage over the rest of the pack.

READ MORE: Horner unfollows Verstappen as Red Bull investigation continues

Christian Horner attended pre-season testing at Bahrain

Red Bull's RB20 raced out of the blocks at testing

Farley wants a resolution

But off the track, rumblings over Horner’s future and the subsequent investigation are only getting louder.

Ford CEO Jim Farley addressed the team in a letter on Friday, stating that his companies’ values were ‘non-negotiable’.

“As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable,” Farley wrote in a letter, seen by the Associated Press.

“It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter.

“We remain insistent on, and hopeful, for a resolution we can all stand behind.”

He added that he was growing “increasingly frustrated, however, by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter.

“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

READ MORE: 'PARTY MODE' Max assesses F1 rivals' competitiveness levels

Related