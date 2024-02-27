close global

Ricciardo makes TELLING Perez joke over Red Bull status

Daniel Ricciardo has been caught taunting Sergio Perez ahead of the 2024 season, in which the Australian is expected to challenge Perez for his seat.

The Australian returned mid-season in 2023 after a brief sabbatical, replacing the hapless Nyck de Vries.

Perez’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that it could be at threat from other drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo was Red Bull's third driver in 2023
Sergio Perez's Red Bull future in under increasing scrutiny

Ricciardo's Red Bull dream

Ricciardo has made it clear that the reason for his return to F1 was so that he could end up at Red Bull, and it appears that his dream may still be possible after Perez struggled at the Bahrain pre-season test.

Having left the team at the end of 2018, his career seems to have been on a landslide since, but now he could be on the up again.

Aged 34, time is running out for the ‘Honey Badger’, but he is one of few drivers that have proven they can consistently compete with Max Verstappen.

In a video posted by VCARB on X, which has already received 3,000 likes, the drivers can be seen having a joke at the pre-season photo shoot.

x