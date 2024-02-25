Ex-F1 boss makes SURPRISE return to Drive to Survive

Former Williams boss Claire Williams has returned to the 'cast' of Drive to Survive, three years after leaving the team when they were sold.

Williams, daughter of the team's legendary chief Frank Williams, was the team's deputy team principal from 2013 until they were sold in 2020,, giving her plenty of experience.

Williams went through the ups and downs of the sport before the family decided to let go of the project, handing it over to Dorilton Capital.

They have since risen up the standings with further investment, and it’s a shame that Claire was never able to manage her team with a similar level of funding – such is the difficulty of privately owning a team.

Williams have dramatically improved over the past year

James Vowles is the new boss of team principal of Williams

Williams won multiple championships in the 1990's under the family's ownership

The Williams name returns to F1

She’s back in the Formula 1 sphere now, appearing on Drive to Survive to deliver her opinion of various issues during the 2023 season.

Her last appearance was back in 2020, during season three of the show as Williams were arguably at their worst over the last decade.

Whether she will feature in future seasons is unknown, as Netflix are yet to confirm whether the documentary will continue in 2024.

Williams’ insight throughout the show added real input and she contributed to a better overall product from Netflix in season six – here's hoping that she does make a return.

