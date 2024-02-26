Verstappen SNIPES at 'typical F1' over Horner paddock gossip

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that other teams are using a 'constant tactic' by talking about Christian Horner's internal investigation at Red Bull.

The team principal is currently the subject of an investigation into his conduct, following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' which he 'completely' denies.

Horner is staying in his role as team principal while the process is ongoing, and was present at pre-season testing in Bahrain, representing the team.

His presence has led to various members of the F1 paddock talking about the investigation, with McLaren CEO Zak Brown labelling the allegations as 'extremely serious' and both he and Toto Wolff re-stated their teams' commitments to equality and inclusion.

Horner, on the other hand, has repeatedly used the line that he is not able to talk about the ongoing process, with media speculation following him around every corner in Bahrain.

Verstappen not worried by Horner speculation

Now, Verstappen has said that Red Bull's rivals talking about Horner's investigation is just 'typical' of F1, and stated that the world champions would be doing the same thing if the shoe was on the other foot.

"That is a constant tactic that always comes back," Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

"That's typical Formula 1 too. Whether we would do the same? Yes, absolutely. You're always trying to get your own advantage from something."

