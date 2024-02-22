Wolff addresses Horner investigation for first time

Toto Wolff has called for the Formula 1 community to take some time to introspect over the current investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' by Christian Horner.

Red Bull's team principal is currently under scrutiny by parent company Red Bull GmbH following an employee's complaint about alleged inappropriate behaviour, which Horner vehemently denies.

Both Wolff and Horner were present in Bahrain for the opening day of pre-season testing, and Wolff was questioned about whether F1 should intensify efforts to advocate for equality.

Wolff: This is an issue for everyone

Wolff, the second-longest-serving team principal in the paddock after Horner, expressed that in light of the heightened attention on the sport, it is imperative for everyone to utilise their platform to champion noble causes.

“I think it’s clear Formula 1, and that the team’s too, we stand for inclusion, equality, fairness, diversity,” he said. “And it’s not only about talking about it but living it day in and day out. I think this is the standard that we set ourselves.

“We are a global sport, one of the most important sports platforms in the world, and we are role models.

"But having said that, there's a lot of speculation that's been happening over the last weeks. Speculation that we've heard of and lots of things that are going on.

"I think what's important at that stage, for a process with rigour, I think what Red Bull has started as an independent investigation if this is done in the right way with transparency and rigour, I think that's something that we need to look at.

"What the outcomes are and what it means for Formula 1 and how we can learn from that because we want to talk about racing cars, we want to talk about the sport rather than these kind of very, very critical topics that are more than just a teams issue.

"It's a phenomenon, or it's an issue for all of Formula 1 and in general for every individual that works out there."

