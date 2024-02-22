Hamilton delivers pre-season WARNING to rivals

Lewis Hamilton has insisted that he plans to leave Mercedes on a high, speaking ahead of his final season with the team.

The Brit has won six of his seven world titles with the team, but is still pushing hard for a record eighth before he hangs up his helmet.

This will be his last season with the team before he makes his sensational switch to Ferrari and partner Charles Leclerc for 2025 on a multi-year deal.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025

The W15 will be the final Mercedes machine Hamilton will pilot

The Brit is determined to leave the team on a high note

Hamilton: Leaving Mercedes on a high is the dream

Since the 39-year-old controversially missed out on his record eighth title at Abu Dhabi in 2021 to Max Verstappen, he has struggled to get the best out of his Mercedes machinery since the beginning of the ground effect era.

Hamilton has not won a race since Jeddah in 2021 - the longest the Brit has gone in his career without a win – but he claims to have more drive than ever before to get the team back on top before his departure at the end of the year,

Speaking at the launch of the W15 on Wednesday, the seven-time champion said: "I feel the most motivated and focused I've ever been.

"I never thought at this point in my life I'd have hunger like I do now.

"To finish on a high with the team would be a dream. We have gone through a whole heap together. It would be the greatest moment to be able to help them get back to the top."

