Fans given first look at KEY Drive to Survive season 6 moments

Netflix have given Drive to Survive fans a look at some of the drama being shown in the upcoming season of the hit Formula 1 docu-series.

It’s Drive to Survive release month - which means that here at GPFans, we’re taking a look back at some of the most significant storylines throughout the show’s history.

Five seasons of chaos and we’re sure to get even more of it when the sixth instalment premieres on 23 February - the last day of Formula 1’s 2024 pre-season test in Bahrain.

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

Season six of Netflix's Drive to Survive will be released on February 23

Drive to Survive has been an incredible success since its launch in 2019 and has helped transform the sport on and off the track since Liberty Media took over.

F1’s audience has skyrocketed under the ownership group, with the Netflix series being a key part in that growth with its depiction of the drivers and important figures during the season providing non-stop action.

And in their latest teaser for the new season, Netflix gave fans a first look at what is to come later this month.

READ MORE: F1 boss makes BOLD Ricciardo prediction ahead of new season

Nyck de Vries is set to be a key feature on the new season

Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri struggles

One of the key talking points across the 2023 season that looks set to be covered is Nyck de Vries and his tumultuous time at AlphaTauri.

The Dutchman was drafted into the Faenza squad for the 2023 season after impressing in a one-off appearance at Monza the year prior, finishing in the points on his F1 debut with Williams.

In the teaser on Netflix’s official X account, de Vries appears to speak about what is demanded from a F1 driver.

“To be a Formula 1 driver… you need to be able to switch yourself off… from everything that is happening around you,” he says.

The drama returns. Here's your first look at F1: Drive to Survive Season 6. Coming February 23. pic.twitter.com/xeb7Zt6zZy — Netflix (@netflix) February 12, 2024

What follows is quotes such as: “Is he ready physically, mentally?” and “Your position is under threat,” hinting to the struggles that the 27-year-old faced in his time with AlphaTauri.

Ultimately, de Vries was booted from the team in favour of Daniel Ricciardo after just 10 races, and with him being a lengthy focal point of the teaser, fans can expect the documentary to cover him in some detail about his time in F1.

READ MORE: Hamilton, Horner and High Stakes: How fans fell back in love with F1

Fan favourite Guenther Steiner is set to involvement in the popular series

Netflix tease dramatic storylines

Netflix then give fans a look at several other key dramas that unfolded during the season that look set to feature.

The streaming platform teased a look at the team-mate battle at Alpine between Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, with commentary from Jenson Button quoting: “You got fighting between teammates,” possibly referring to the two coming together on a couple of occasions, most notably in Australia.

Fan favourite Guenther Steiner is set to feature again with some iconic lines, which Netflix used to build up the hype for season six with the former Haas boss saying: “I’m f****** done with this. Formula 1 is brutal.”

The series will also seem to take a look at the highs and lows of the teams during 2023, such as the continued downfall of Mercedes, the resurgence of McLaren and Fernando Alonso scoring regular podiums with Aston Martin.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move