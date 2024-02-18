Red Bull boss reveals biggest target on F1 grid

Christian Horner has one of the toughest jobs in Formula 1 in managing Red Bull and the world-class Max Verstappen - and he's more than aware of the target it places on them as he discusses in all fans' favourite documentary.

It’s Drive to Survive release month – which means that here at GPFans, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest moments and stories from the show’s history.

Five seasons of chaos have come and gone, and we’re sure to get even more of it when the sixth season drops on 23 February – the last day of Formula 1’s 2024 pre-season test in Bahrain.

It’s time to take a look back on 2022 and the fifth season of the show which covered a year in which Red Bull asserted themselves as Formula 1’s top dogs.

Max Verstappen almost coasted to a second world championship after it looked like Ferrari might put up a bit of a fight.

A few upgrades later and the car that still dominates to this day – an evolution of 2022’s RB18, is among the team’s rich history of winning in the sport.

Red Bull are the team to beat

Having come off the back of an intense and tight championship fight with Mercedes, many expected Red Bull to start 2022 on the back foot due to the previous season’s development race.

That wasn’t the case, and despite a sluggish first pre-season test, an upgrade before the first event saw them terrorise the field for much of the season following.

While winning is nice, Red Bull are now the team that everyone wants to beat, meaning that have to remain on their toes at all times and keep innovating.

So far, they have done an excellent job, but it takes a lot of energy and it’s important to recognise that all the other teams’ main goals are to beat the Milton Keynes based outfit and win.

Ferrari are the only team that have put up a fight to Red Bull since the new technical regulations of 2022

Horner: He [Max] is now the target

Team principal Christian Horner is aware of this, and outlined in season five of Drive to Survive that his driver Max Verstappen is a target for the rest of the field to chase.

“It’s a different dynamic from being the hunter to suddenly becoming the hunted,” he said. “You know, Max with that number one on his car, as the reigning world champion, he’s now the target.

“He’s still got that hunger because he wants to add to it. He’s got a taste of winning. The quickest way to become unpopular in this business is to start winning.

Heading into the 2024 season, Verstappen will be aiming to match Sebastian Vettel’s streak of four consecutive championships from his time at Red Bull.

The only thing standing in his way is 19 other drivers who are likely fed up of hearing the Dutch national anthem play every week.

If Red Bull can notch another championship double, then they will further consolidate their dynasty and continue to etch their name into Formula 1 history.

