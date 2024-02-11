Red Bull Horner investigation could last into season

F1 journalist Craig Slater has given an update on the ongoing investigation into Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who has been accused of 'inappropriate behaviour'.

Horner's initial hearing concluded on Friday after several hours of discussion and questions, but no decision has yet been reached and the investigation is likely to continue for some weeks to come.

Despite Horner's assertion of innocence and his desire to clear his name, the timeline of the investigation operates independently of F1 and its imminent season.

This raises concerns that the inquiry may cast a shadow over the team's launch of the 2024 car scheduled for February 15th.

Christian Horner faces allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'

Craig Slater believes a resolution may not be reached until after the 2024 F1 season is underway

Timescale not down to F1

"My understanding is this will operate to the timescale which the investigator sets, not to a Formula 1 timescale," Slater told Sky Sports.

“It means there’s every likelihood it could still be ongoing, this process, even as Red Bull are launching their car next Thursday, which is the 15th of February."

"It could even still be ongoing as we enter Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain on the 20th of this month. It may be carry on towards the first Grad Prix of the season on the 2nd of March."

"It's awkward for the team but paramount in all of this is that there is fairness to the parties involved and that’s why they employed this independent investigator in the first place," he added.

