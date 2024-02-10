Red Bull star admits concerns over 2024 car design

Red Bull legend Adrian Newey has admitted that the team are grappling with the decision to go with a 'third evolution' approach, ahead of their 2024 car launch next week.

This season's car will be revealed at the team's Milton Keynes base next week, and many are keen to see how they follow up the most dominant machine in Formula 1 history.

However, chief technical officer Adrian Newey is exercising caution, recognising that sticking to a familiar design concept may not be sufficient to maintain the team's leading position.

Despite Red Bull's benchmark status, there is a contemplative acknowledgment that simply refining the existing formula might not guarantee prolonged success.

Adrian Newey isn't particularly confident of repeating Red Bull's dominance of 2023

Newey: New car is an evolution

In a recent discussion on the team's Talking Bulls podcast, Newey shed light on the expectations surrounding the upcoming RB20.

"Our car, it's very much a third evolution of the 22 car," he said,

"Last year's car was an evolution of '22 in its main points being of course, the normal winter development in terms of aerodynamics, some understanding on what we needed to do with suspension to try to improve the car as well, and getting weight out of it, because we never got down to the weight limit in '22.

"This year's car is the third evolution of that original RB18. What we don't know, of course, is the third evolution too conservative, while others have done something different? You just don't know."

