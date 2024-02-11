Former F1 driver sends Horner WARNING in conduct investigation

Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde has claimed that bad news is coming for Christian Horner, as the investigation into his alleged inappropriate behaviour continues.

Red Bull have been rocked by the news and, after a meeting which lasted several hours on Friday, are clearly not pushing for the investigation to be rushed ahead of the new season.

Indeed, some pundits have warned that the team will kick things off in Bahrain still under this cloud.

It's even more likely that the ongoing investigation will overshadow the launch of the RB20 - the team's 2024 car - on Thursday.

Giedo van der Garde (left) has cast serious doubts over the future of Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Christian Horner faces a Friday hearing at Red Bull over his future

Horner future set to be in the balance at Red Bull

However, Van der Garde, who raced for Caterham during the 2013 season admits he would be shocked if Horner was present when the constructors' champions' reveal their latest design.

Speaking on his podcast, DRS: De Race Show, Van der Garde cast a firm verdict on how the hearing would go for Horner who has been in charge at Red Bull Racing since their 2005 inception.

He said: "Horner is of course controlled internally by Red Bull. Believe me, when that presentation comes next week, Horner will definitely not be there presenting."

"This is of course dramatic for Red Bull and they will also have those presentations next week. Red Bull will once again come with a very good car, so in that respect they will have a very good season, but this is a bit of a blemish on the name, and also the team."

