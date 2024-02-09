Massive British Grand Prix announcement seals race's fate

The British Grand Prix will be on the calendar for at least another decade, with Silverstone announcing that it will host the race until at least 2034.

A number of legacy tracks have come under threat of late, with Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya especially at risk after the announcement of a Madrid race, but it appears Silverstone will be around for the long haul.

The event is one of the major highlights of the F1 season but its deal was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

When is the F1 British Grand Prix in 2024?

However, the race was given a huge boost on Thursday after Silverstone revealed the race would remain on the calendar at the famous circuit for at least 10 more years with a new deal extending up to and including 2034.

It was an unusual announcement made at the well established home of the British Grand Prix, having hosted the race every year since 1987, and now the circuit to continue revamping facilities around the track.

The 2024 British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday July 7 with the race at Silverstone getting underway at 3pm, with qualifying taking place 24 hours earlier on the Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton's huge popularity has made the British Grand Prix at Silverstone a massive event

How much are Silverstone F1 tickets 2024?

Given the success of Lewis Hamilton in recent years, the grand prix at Silverstone has long been a sought-after event to attend with attendances across the weekend regularly well into the hundreds of thousands.

It comes at a price though with the cheapest race ticket charged at £219. A four-day weekend pass starting from Thursday arrivals and stretching across practice qualifying and the race start at £359.

The cheapest ticket is a £99 entry for Friday practice, rising to £129 for a day-pass for Saturday qualifying.

Wheely big Silverstone announcement

Confirmation of the renewal was an amusing one, with British F1 drivers George Russell and Lando Norris exchanging a video call.

Russell alerts Norris by saying: "Blimey, you've got to see this", before showing a gigantic F1 wheel on the track, with Norris jokingly responding, "Is that your car, George?"

Russell then delivers the big news by proclaiming: "Silverstone for another 10 years mate, come on!"

