F1 champion names drivers pressuring Verstappen in 2024

Two-time Formula 1 champion Mike Hakkinen has warned that Max Verstappen could feel the pressure from McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen authored one of the most dominant seasons in the sport's history in 2023, winning 19 out of 22 possible races to claim his third drivers' title in a row.

The Dutchman will now be looking to replicate Sebastian Vettel's achievement from 2010 to 2013 as he eyes up a fourth drivers' championship in a row.

Many are expecting the 26-year-old to romp home to victory once again this year, but Hakkinen – who won the 1998 and 1999 drivers' championships with McLaren – is backing Piastri and Norris to make life difficult for the Red Bull star.

Max Verstappen was dominant for Red Bull during the 2023 season

But the likes of Lando Norris at McLaren could be set to put him under pressure in 2024

Hakkinen: Verstappen will feel the pressure this year

"I expect a lot from McLaren," he told German outlet BILD.

"After having a disastrous start to the season last year, they have developed very well and, above all, consistently.

"With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, they probably have the strongest driver pairing next to Ferrari.

"Not yet!" Hakkinen joked when asked if Norris and Piastri were better than his pairing with David Coulthard from 1996 to 2001. "But both have the potential to become world champions.

"Piastri puts pressure on Norris. And Verstappen will also feel that this year."

