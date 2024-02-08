Lawson admits Red Bull commitment could end racing tradition

Liam Lawson has admitted that he may have to miss out on his traditional yearly entry in the New Zealand Karting Grand Prix thanks to Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB’s car launch schedule.

Lawson will act as the reserve driver for both Red Bull teams this season, having filled in capably for Daniel Ricciardo in his five-race absence last season.

His performance impressed many in the Formula 1 paddock, with some even calling for him to get a shot in the sport this season.

The karting event runs between 10 and 11 February, while Visa Cash App RB reveal their car on 8 February, and Red Bull on 15 February.

It would mean a lot of travelling for the Kiwi, with the corresponding events happening in the three different continents of North America, Australasia and Europe within the space of seven days.

Liam Lawson drove for AlphaTauri during the 2023 season as cover for Daniel Ricciardo

Liam Lawson is cover for Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the event that they cannot race in 2024

Lawson eager to hit the track

Speaking about the situation on his YouTube channel, Lawson said: "I'm going to try and do a race; there's a race in February, so if I'm still in New Zealand in February, I want to do the race.

"But I don't know if I'm going to be here, so I'm kind of testing for it. I do the race every year, so we're testing for it.

"If it doesn't work out and I can't do it, that would suck, but we'll see what happens."

Lawson could be in with a chance of a seat in 2025, but he will have to be on top form for Red Bull in the simulator and in giving feedback if he wants to prove to them that he is the correct choice to drive for either team.

