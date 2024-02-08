Ricciardo race suit leak suggests major Red Bull upgrade

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda's race suits for the 2024 season appear to have been revealed online ahead of the team's car launch.

The team now known as Visa Cash App RB, or 'VCARB' to those pushing up against a character limit, are looking to a new era after a disappointing series of campaigns as AlphaTauri.

While there has been much debate about the Faenza-based team's rebrand, their colour scheme is yet to be fully revealed, and we will find out what their livery for the upcoming 2024 season will look like at their car unveiling on February 8.

However, just a day before that reveal date, a photo showing Ricciardo wearing the supposed new race suit has done the rounds across social media.

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will take the Faenza-based team into a new era

Daniel Ricciardo has been linked with a return to Red Bull

New RB design leaked

The race suit in question looks to be white, in a similar style to Ricciardo and Tsunoda's most recent AlphaTauri gear, but clearly features a lot more commercial sponsors compared to 2023.

This influx of sponsors, and a rebrand which clearly brings them closer to the Red Bull name, suggest a different direction is being taken with the team by the wider Red Bull brand.

It's evidence of an apparent move to strengthen the outfit's competitiveness within the 2024 F1 regulations, allowing for better financial backing and, they will hope, an improvement on last season's eighth-placed finish in the constructors' standings.

