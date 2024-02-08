Hamilton breaks silence to fans after Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton has addressed his fans directly for the first time since turning the Formula 1 world upside down with his move to Ferrari.

The Brit, who signed a contract with Mercedes just months before the Ferrari switch was announced, will drive for the Italian team starting in the 2025 season, ending more than a decade with the Silver Arrows.

The entire paddock was left reeling at the news of his impending departure at the end of the season to join the Scuderia, where he will bid to become the first F1 driver in history to win an eighth world drivers' championship.

Understandably, communications have been kept very much to official channels since the seismic switch, but Hamilton reached out to fans on Instagram on Tuesday to convey his thanks for the support he has received.

READ MORE: Mercedes 'will try' SHOCK Verstappen move to replace Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton thanks fans for support after move

Hamilton is loved by fans across the world and has received countless messages of support since his decision was announced.

The 39-year-old was keen to display his gratitude in his Instagram message, which was his first time addressing fans since his decision to leave the Silver Arrows.

"The past few days have been all love," he wrote. "Thank you all, the energy and support means everything."

He also reinforced his focus on the campaign ahead with Mercedes, posting: "Can’t wait to start this season. 2024 is all us 🎯"

READ MORE: Will Hamilton's massive Ferrari gamble work?

READ MORE: F1 2024 driver line-up: Full grid confirmed