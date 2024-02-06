Mercedes 'will try' SHOCK Verstappen move to replace Hamilton

Helmut Marko has claimed that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will try to contact Max Verstappen about a move to replace Lewis Hamilton after the Brit's move to Ferrari.

Hamilton's impending switch has caused chaos in what had previously looked like a relatively settled drivers' market at the top of the grid, with speculation abound.

Several names have already been linked with the vacant seat, including Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon and a possible shock return for four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

And according to the director of Red Bull Marko, the Mercedes boss may try to speak to the reigning world champion about a shock move, but that it will not be a success.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari leaves a seat vacant at Mercedes

Mercedes could approach Max Verstappen over a potential move

But Helmut Marko says they will be unsuccessful as much as they try

Marko awaits Mercedes approach for Verstappen

Speaking with sport.de, Marko is preparing for the Dutchman to be contacted by the silver arrows to potentially lure him to the team.

"Toto Wolff will try that - but he will be unsuccessful," he said.

As the Austrian puts it, Verstappen has a “good memory” and has not forgotten previous incidents with his rivals, including Mercedes’ allegations about his crash with Hamilton at Silverstone in 2021, or the controversial end to that season in Abu Dhabi that saw the Red Bull driver claim his first world title.

Moreover, Mercedes have struggled to keep up with the world champions since the end of the turbo-hybrid era and Hamilton’s departure indicates that they still may be a way away from challenging them anytime soon.

READ MORE: F1 2024 driver line-up: Full grid confirmed