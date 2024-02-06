Potential Horner replacement named for Red Bull

Red Bull appear likely to promote from within in the event that Christian Horner leaves the team, whenever that happens.

Horner has led the team for the best part of 20 years, and recently helped mastermind one of the most successful seasons in Formula 1 history.

However, he is currently under investigation over accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’, with a Red Bull hearing set for Friday.

Jonathan Wheatley joined the Red Bull team from Renault in 2006

Christian Horner has been Red Bull's team principal for 19 years

Backup plan in place

According to German outlet Motorsport-Magazin.com, Jonathan Wheatley – Red Bull’s team manager, would be willing to step up and fill the role.

They also reported that Dr Helmut Marko ‘has no ambition at all’ to take over the reins, with the Austrian currently employed by parent company Red Bull and not the racing team anyways.

The team are set to launch their 2024 challenger, the RB20, next week from their factory in Milton Keynes.

Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be on hand to kickstart their charge towards another title, which would help to strengthen the dynasty which shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

