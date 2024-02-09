Red Bull star speaks out on Ricciardo exit rumors

Helmut Marko has warned Mercedes that Daniel Ricciardo is 'not available', as rumours swirl about the Silver Arrows' successor to Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Ricciardo had started the 2023 season without a spot on the grid after leaving McLaren, acting instead as a test and reserve driver in the Red Bull family - coming back midway through the season to replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri (now Visa Cash App RB).

He has since been linked with a promotion up into a seat back with the world champions, who are considering their driver lineup with Sergio Perez's contract due to expire at the end of 2024, as well a number of outside drives, including with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari in 2025 has sent the driver market into overdrive, with a seat alongside George Russell now guaranteed to be vacant from 2025.

Ricciardo is one of 14 drivers whose current contract is set to expire at the end of 2024, with Hamilton's move likely to cause a domino effect throughout the F1 world.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are set to take the Faenza-based team into their new era

Daniel Ricciardo was previously Red Bull's reserve driver before joining the Faenza-based team

There is now a seat available at Mercedes from 2025 following Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari announcement

Hamilton's Mercedes replacement

Now, Marko has hinted that Ricciardo does in fact have a longer-term contract with the Red Bull 'family', despite his current deal with VCARB only lasting until the end of the upcoming season.

He has reacted quickly to the possibility of the Australian teaming up with Mercedes, stating that the 34-year-old is very much part of the team's future thinking.

F1 Insider reports that Marko has told the publication: “Ricciardo still has a long-term contract and is not available," when discussing Mercedes' vacant spot.

