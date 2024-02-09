Key Red Bull F1 man shares 'important' meeting with Horner

Sergio Perez has enjoyed a sit-down dinner with his team principal Christian Horner ahead of Red Bull's 2024 car launch next week.

This season will be Perez's fourth with the team and the last on his current contract, and speculation is going to be swirling around the paddock all season about his future.

Having struggled alongside Max Verstappen, the Mexican has a lot to prove before Red Bull decide that he is the man they want to continue with beyond 2024.

Former driver Alex Albon could be an option for 2025, as could ex-junior driver Carlos Sainz, who has been left without a drive after Lewis Hamilton signed a deal with Ferrari.

READ MORE: Red Bull boss Horner investigated for 'inappropriate behaviour'

Sergio Perez struggled to keep pace with Red Bull wonderkid Max Verstappen in 2023

Christian Horner has lead Red Bull to 13 championships in his time with the team

Red Bull enjoyed a historic season in 2023, eclipsing many F1 records

Red Bull's tea for two

In a post which received over half a million likes on Instagram, the two can be seen enjoying time together at Horner’s home.

The new Red Bull challenger – the RB20, is set to be released on February 15, just six days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

It’s expected that normal service will resume at the first race in Sakhir, however, it would be difficult to count both Ferrari and McLaren out of contention besides Verstappen and Perez.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix