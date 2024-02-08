Wolff reveals MORE Mercedes exit talks after Hamilton news

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that he will have to talk with Lewis Hamilton's race engineer Peter Bonnington about his future, after it was announced that the Brit will be driving for Ferrari in 2025.

The engineer also known as 'Bono' has been with Mercedes for the entirety of Hamilton's decade plus at the team.

In their time together, Bono has guided the 39-year-old to six world championships, as well as eight consecutive constructors’ titles between 2013 and 2021.

The engineer also worked alongside Jenson Button at Brawn for his 2009 championship win and with Michael Schumacher when he made his return to the sport in 2010 with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025

Rumours have suggested that some Mercedes personnel will join Hamilton in Maranello

Toto Wolff has confirmed talks with Hamilton's track engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington

Wolff confirms talks with Bono

Lewis Hamilton’s incredible move to Ferrari for the 2025 season marks the end of a sensational 11 years with the German outfit and many rumours have circulated online that many members of staff that the Brit is close to may follow him to Maranello.

One of the key personnel that comes to mind is Bono and speaking with AUTOhebdo, Mercedes boss Wolff has confirmed that talks have already taken place between the pair and that more discussions will be had later down the line.

“I think this is a discussion that everyone will have to have in the coming months,” he explained.

“I've already spoken to Bono. When I told him [Lewis Hamilton's departure for Ferrari], he asked me: 'Is it April 1st?'.

“This is something we will discuss in the future.”

READ MORE: Mercedes 'will try' SHOCK Verstappen move to replace Hamilton