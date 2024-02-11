F1 champ tips legend to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Jacques Villeneuve has backed his fellow Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso to take Lewis Hamilton's soon-to-be-vacant seat at Mercedes.

It was announced earlier this month that the Brit will depart for Ferrari for the 2025 season, leaving Mercedes scrambling to fill the void he will leave both on and off the track.

42-year-old Alonso, on the other hand, has not so much as won a race since the 2013 season, but has been rejuvenated with his Aston Martin team, claiming eight podiums across the 2023 season.

The Spaniard stunningly managed to finish in fourth position in the drivers' standings, in what he described as his 'best season ever'.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton's switch leaves a seat alongside George Russell vacant at Mercedes from 2025

Jacques Villeneuve won the 1997 world championship

Alonso potential Hamilton Mercedes replacement

Alonso is one of several drivers in the running for Hamilton's Mercedes seat, with Villeneuve suggesting the Brackley-based team will want to stick with experience alongside George Russell in the short term.

Sensational talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been tipped for the seat but, at just 17 years old, it may be a little too early to consider the Italian.

Canadian Villeneuve has been speaking about Hamilton's decision to join the most successful team in F1 history, a move that has sent the F1 world into a bit of a frenzy.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

“Yes, I'm amazed. Above all due to the timing. An announcement like this is now something never seen before, he told Gazzetta.

"Very strange. It will be talked about all year and it will be fun. The feeling is that Mercedes is missing something, and I don't think it will get back on its feet in two years. So Lewis is right to go to Ferrari. Where if he wins it will be fantastic, it will be the best it can be.

“Alonso would be great," the 1997 champion said while switching his attention to who might replace Hamilton. "Also because you can't put another young player with Russell. Not at Mercedes.

"Toto will have the same ideas as him. He's like Briatore: he has his own drivers, first he places them around, and then if anything he brings them into the team."

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix