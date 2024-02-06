Wolff reveals Hamilton REVELATION over Ferrari move

Toto Wolff has revealed that he and Lewis Hamilton talked for at least an hour when the Brit informed him of his decision to leave Mercedes.

The upcoming season will be Hamilton's last with the team with whom he's won six of his seven world titles, before moving to Ferrari for the 2025 campaign.

While the news came as a huge shock for the world of F1, Wolff had already found out the news some time before it was made official.

It was no secret that Hamilton had already rejected Ferrari chairman John Elkann's offer before signing a new Mercedes contract less than five months ago, but it turns out that 'shorter term' contract led to the 39-year-old being able to negotiate with the Maranello-based team for the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have worked together since 2013

Lewis Hamilton's move directly impacts Carlos Sainz

Hamilton timing surprised Wolff

Now, Wolff has said the only thing that surprised him about Hamilton's exit was the timing, with Mercedes about to embark in a majorly important season as they seek to close the gap to world champions Red Bull.

"We signed the contract with Lewis, we opted for shorter term," the Austrian told Sky Sports.

"So the events are not a surprise, maybe the timing. So what happened is that we got together for coffee in my place in Oxford and basically him returning to the factory, and he said to me that he has decided to race with Ferrari in 2025.

"That was basically it, and we had a good hour of conversation and this is where we are."

