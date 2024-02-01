Sky F1 pundits give HUGE verdict on Hamilton to Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton's impending move to Ferrari is set to shake up the Formula 1 paddock in a way which hasn't been seen in years - and Martin Brundle is very much on board.

Drivers of Hamilton's stature rarely make sideways moves when leaving a team, but that appears to be what the Brit is doing, jumping to a car which finished behind his own in the constructors' championship last season.

Mercedes are expected to make a full announcement later in the day, but the F1 universe is already reacting to the news that the man synonymous with Mercedes' recent successes will finally drive in the red of Ferrari.

Hamilton has always in the past hinted that driving for Ferrari may lie in his future, but as his career progressed and world championships arrived, it appeared as if the chance had passed.

But taking to Twitter, Brundle conveyed the sense of excitement felt throughout the F1 community at the potential of the deal.

He said: "I’m so looking forward to this. We’ve asked him for years about it and he seemed nailed on at Merc for life, and always dismissive of moving. Hamilton and Leclerc in scarlet, that’s a story."

READ MORE: Hamilton set for STUNNING F1 move to rival for 2025

I’m so looking forward to this. We’ve asked him for years about it and he seemed nailed on at Merc for life, and always dismissive of moving. Hamilton and Leclerc in scarlet, that’s a story. https://t.co/E9d4sMXwHM — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) February 1, 2024

David Croft: I thought Hamilton to Ferrari would happen 'one day'

The sense of anticipation was echoed by Brundle's commentating partner David Croft, who claimed that he though the move would happen 'one day', but was still taken aback at the move.

He added: "Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari! Always thought it would happen one day, finally it will and it seems as early as 2025.

"Seismic move just as it was when Lewis joined Mercedes and like then I don’t see the negatives. But wow, undoubtedly the biggest transfer on transfer deadline day!"

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari! Always thought it would happen one day, finally it will and it seems as early as 2025. Seismic move just as it was when Lewis joined Mercedes and like then I don’t see the negatives. But wow, undoubtedly the biggest transfer on transfer deadline day! — David Croft (@CroftyF1) February 1, 2024

READ MORE: F1 2024 driver line-up: Full grid confirmed