Lando Norris: 10 things you may not know McLaren star

Ever wanted to know more about McLaren star Lando Norris? Of course you have, you're reading this piece! Let's get into it.

At the tender age of seven, Lando Norris held a tiny steering wheel with his eyes set on conquering the karting world. Now, over 15 years later, he's carved his name onto the coveted Formula 1 podium and is eyeing his first win in the sport.

But there's much more to this enigmatic F1 star than meets the eye. Dive deeper with 10 lesser-known facts about Lando Norris.

10 interesting facts about Lando Norris

1. He's a dual citizen: Norris might fly the British flag on the track, but his heritage is a blend of two cultures. His mother, Cisca, is Belgian, making him a citizen of both Belgium and the United Kingdom.

2. He's nicknamed 'Last Lap Lando': Norris has a knack for pulling off late-race heroics, making him a force to be reckoned with in the final moments.

The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix saw him perform last-lap magic, setting the fastest lap, closing the gap to Lewis Hamilton, and securing his first ever podium finish.

3. He plays golf: A few years ago, Norris discovered a newfound passion for golf, thanks to his former teammate Carlos Sainz. Now, he regularly hits the green, even sharing the fairway with PGA Tour stars!

4. He's an avid gamer: When not battling real-world rivals, Norris takes the fight to the virtual world. He's been an avid gamer since he was four years old, playing with his father, Adam Norris.

5. He has an esports team: Lando's love for gaming extends beyond the console. In late 2020, he founded the gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, which is said to generate millions of pounds in annual revenue from partnerships and merchandise sales alone.

6. He has his own karting team: While still young himself, Norris already gives back to the sport he loves. He established his own karting team, LN Racing, providing a platform for up-and-coming drivers to chase their dreams.

7. He's Britain's youngest F1 driver: When he debuted in 2019, Norris wasn't just the newest face in F1; he became the youngest British driver to compete in the sport (19), eclipsing the previous record held by Jenson Button (20).

8. His idol is Valentino Rossi: Rossi isn't just a racing legend for Norris; he's an idol. The Italian's passion for racing ignited Norris' own and even inspired his choice of car number: 4, the first digit of Rossi's iconic 46, as well as his helmet colours.

"When I started competing myself, Valentino inspired my helmet design," he said. "I gave it to a helmet designer, and I was like, ‘I love Rossi!’ and he came up with one that was black chrome and orange."

9. DJ Lando: While not actively pursuing it anymore, Lando possesses surprising DJ skills. He even showcased his talent at a party after the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix!

10. He's a musician: Norris also got musical chops, playing guitar, piano, and drums, even taking lessons from Josh Devine, the former One Direction drummer.

