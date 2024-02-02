Mercedes exit drama revealed as Wolff delivered X-rated farewell

James Vowles has revealed the blunt advice Toto Wolff gave him when he left Mercedes for a top job at Williams last year.

Vowles' first season at the struggling team was a qualified success, with Alex Albon pulling some good performances out of the car despite Logan Sargeant's struggles.

Despite being considered as Wolff's potential successor, Vowles opted for the challenge at Williams, and reflecting on his departure, he revealed the straightforward yet humorous advice imparted by Wolff during the transition.

Wolff's X-rated advice

"I think he said, 'Don't be s**t' - [that] was his advice! Which I'm trying to do," he told the High Performance podcast.

"Other than that, he knows that I've been forming for this for quite a while, so there was little he could provide about it.

"Even today, it's not just him, I would say Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari chief] and Otmar [Szafnauer, former Alpine boss] - before he left - and a few others were guiding voices where I can happily call them, even though they are adversaries.

"It's not asking for advice, but they can give me guidance."

Vowles later clarified that his decision to depart wouldn't have caught his ex-boss off guard.

READ MORE: Wolff and Mercedes star make pre-season track return