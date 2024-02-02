Ferrari to give F1 debut to brilliant young star

Arthur Leclerc has driven his first laps in a Ferrari Formula 1 car, taking part in the team's three-day test in Barcelona.

While it isn't the 2024 model - which is yet to be unveiled - the brother of star man Charles Leclerc took to the track in a 2022 F1-75 car, a scene captured and posted on X as he exited the garage for his maiden test drive.

Recently appointed as a development driver at Ferrari, Arthur, alongside Oliver Bearman, engaged in the three-day Pirelli test, a prelude to the official F1 test preceding the new season in Bahrain.

"You never forget your first," Ferrari captioned the video.

"Arthur Leclerc heads out for his first laps in an F1 car."

Important tests underway

On January 29 and 30, Ferrari's main drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, navigated the previous year's SF-23, conducting essential tests for the sport's tyre supplier at the Catalunya Circuit.

While Leclerc and Sainz shared driving duties in both the 2023 and 2022 challengers on the 30th, Oliver Bearman will have the track to himself on the 31st in the F1-75.

Ferrari harboured optimism heading into these tests, seeking to address inconsistencies from the previous season that cost them second place in the constructors' standings to Mercedes.

