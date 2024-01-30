Former F1 boss makes 'old white guys' Drive to Survive claim

Former Mercedes boss Nick Fry has praised popular Netflix series Drive to Survive for expanding the audience of Formula 1 beyond 'old white guys'.

The docu-series has indeed played a role in changing the demographics of the sport's fanbase, including - famously - helping create a splash in America.

Speaking to OLBG, Fry described the show as 'a bunch of fit guys participating in a dangerous sport in glamorous locations', ahead of its return in late February.

That start date means that fans will be able to binge the new season just before racing kicks off again in 2024, catching up on all the unseen drama of a hectic 2023 campaign.

Guenther Steiner was one of the surprise stars of Drive to Survive

Drive to Survive gives a unique look at F1 behind the scenes

Fry: F1 demographics weren't diverse

"Winning is the most important thing for the competitors," Fry said, "but there has to be a narrative for people to watch. That narrative always comes down to human beings.

"Cars, and the general technological aspect, are interesting and there certainly are fans who are fascinated by that, but the vast majority of people want human interest stories. Netflix managed to tell those stories incredibly well.

"Drive to Survive is, without a doubt, the best investment Formula One has ever made. The sport was once watched by old white guys and the demographics weren't very diverse. The program massively broadened that, and we're now seeing more female fans and younger people taking an interest. The racing itself provides a great backdrop, but there's a great story in there, too.

"We're watching a bunch of fit guys participating in a dangerous sport in glamorous locations, wrestling with internal politics along the way. It's not hard to see why people like it."

