How F1 pundit Danica Patrick became a Super Bowl LEGEND

From the most successful woman in the history of open-wheel racing in America to "Go Daddy Girl," Danica Patrick's Super Bowl appearances have sparked conversation, controversy, and record-breaking views.

In the last decade, Danica Patrick's face has been synonymous with the Super Bowl ad controversy. With a record 14 appearances (more than any other celebrity), she became the undisputed queen of the Big Game's most talked-about commercials.

Partnering with domain registrar and web hosting company 'GoDaddy', which is known for its racy and often suggestive ads, Patrick's athleticism and beauty were a perfect match for the company's attention-grabbing strategies.

The company's Super Bowl strategy at the time was to use adolescent humour and innuendo to grab attention and draw visitors to the website.

But the ads often backfired, sparking criticism for being sexist, offensive, provocative, and uncomfortable, with one ad even 'crossing the line' for animal rights groups.

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

These coveted Super Bowl slots come at a hefty price, with costs reaching millions of dollars - now $7 million or higher for a 30-second slot.

That leaves a question mark: were the controversial ads worth the significant investment? Well, numbers and statistics suggest that some of these ads actually did their job, even if people really hated them.

However, it all ended in 2017, when GoDaddy pulled out of Super Bowl advertising altogether. For Patrick, the partnership ended at the end of 2015 when Stewart-Haas Racing announced Nature's Bakery as the new primary sponsor for 2016.

Now, let's take a closer look at Danica Patrick's 14 Super Bowl ads and the cost of each of them.

Danica Patrick Super Bowl commercials

1. "Journey Home" 2015 ($4.25 million)

The ad tells the story of a puppy who fell off a truck and ended up in a puppy mill, where he was sold. This ad was pulled following a backlash from animal rights activists.

2. "Bodybuilders" 2014 ($4 million)

The ad features Patrick wearing a muscle suit while running through the streets alongside male bodybuilders. It is then revealed that they are running to a tanning salon whose owner used GoDaddy to help list her business and its location online.

3. "Perfect Match" 2013 ($3.8 million)

This ad, starring Victoria's Secret model Bar Refaeli and actor Jesse Heiman, was one of the most controversial ads in 2013, and CBS even rejected earlier versions of it.

While it ranked dead last in USA Today's Ad Metre, the day after the game, GoDaddy had its best sales day in history, adding 10,000 new customers and increasing hosting sales by 45%.

4. "Your Big Idea" 2013 ($3.8 million)

The ad shows wives around the world urging their husbands to register the .co domain name, thinking they’re the only ones with the big idea. In the end, the man who registered it is seen flying in his own private jet, piloted by Patrick.

5. "Heaven" 2012 ($3.5 million)

The ad stars two men who are transported to a place that looks like heaven. Patrick, dressed in a sparkling gold leotard, greets the men and tells them that this is GoDaddy's Internet cloud. Other 'angels' in the cloud are Pussycat Dolls.

6. "Body Paint" 2012 ($3.5 million)

Starring Danica Patrick and fitness guru Jillian Michaels, the ad shows the two discussing the company domain site while painting the service's .co domain logo on Colombian model Natalia Velez. The ad then suggests you visit the company's website to view the full video.

7. "The Contract" 2011 ($3.1 million)

The ad shows Patrick and Michaels reading a script and refusing to do the ad in the green room. The two then walked to the stage, apparently naked, and then the ad ends with "see more now," driving viewers to the website for "unrated web content".

8. "Spa" 2010 ($2.95 million)

The ad features Patrick getting a massage from a spa girl while talking about GoDaddy services.

9. "News" 2010 ($2.95 million)

The ad shows Patrick in a live TV interview as a newsreader gets 'too hot for TV'.

10. "Lola" 2010 ($2.95 million)

The ad features Patrick helping a fictitious former football player's lingerie design business. This ad was then banned by CBS.

11. "Shower" 2009 ($3 million)

The ad shows Patrick in the shower while three students control the movements via a computer keyboard. Of course, the ad teases risqué footage that is only available on GoDaddy's website.

12. "Speeding" 2009 ($3 million)

The ad shows Danica getting stopped by a female cop for speeding on a deserted highway. The director's cut was banned by NBC as the non-censored version was deemed inappropriate.

13. "Enhanced" 2009 ($3 million)

In the most-viewed Super Bowl ad in 2009, Danica and a group of women sit before Congress to address enhancement allegations. Danica admits to having enhanced her image with a website by GoDaddy.

14. "Exposure" 2008 ($2.7 million)

Fox raised their eyebrows at the use of the word "beaver" in this ad, deeming it too racy. However, GoDaddy refused to change the word, and instead, they ran another ad titled 'Spot On,' only to tell viewers to visit GoDaddy's website to watch the banned ad which features Patrick.

Super Bowl FAQ

Which celebrity has the most Super Bowl appearances?

Danica Patrick appeared in 14 Super Bowl ads, more than any other celebrity.

When is the Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl is set to take place on February 11 in Las Vegas.

Who will play in the Super Bowl 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

What time is the Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl is scheduled to start at 6:30pm ET, 3.30pm PT.

READ MORE: Who is Danica Patrick? All you need to know about the F1 pundit