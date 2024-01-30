Verstappen reveals BAN as ex-boss reveals Schumacher garage banishment - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has revealed that he has a clause in his Red Bull contract forbidding him from partaking in any dangerous sports.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 boss admits Schumacher BANNED from team garage

Former Mercedes CEO Nick Fry has revealed that Mick Schumacher was banned from the team's garage by his parents earlier in life.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris slammed for 'fear' of Verstappen fight

Formula 1 fans have questioned Lando Norris' mentality after he admitted that he didn't want to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star gives big update on 2024 car performance

Carlos Sainz Jr. has revealed that Ferrari's 2024 car is behaving differently from last year's edition in the simulator.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen and American star named 'greatest living athletes' on popular podcast

Max Verstappen has been held up as a candidate for the title of 'greatest living athlete' on a popular sports podcast.

➡️ READ MORE