F1 chiefs select US circuit for delivering 'MOST successful race'

The Las Vegas Grand Prix proved to be a huge winner for Formula 1 despite the weekend as a whole being somewhat of a rollercoaster on its F1 debut.

A disastrous first practice session was cancelled after a loose drain cover struck Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, leading to FP1 being severely delayed and then cancelled meaning fans missed out.

The money shot on Sunday, though, proved enthralling, with Max Verstappen fighting with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc for victory before the Dutchman crossed the line for just one of his incredible 19 victories during the campaign.

Now, according to KTNV, the numbers make for highly positive ones for Formula 1 in figures revealed by the sport's chiefs on Wednesday.

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix has proven to be a huge hit for Formula 1

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was won by Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen

American dream for F1

The report claims that F1 sold 316,000 tickets for the grand prix, with each race guest spending an incredible average of $4,100 (£3,200).

To put that into perspective, it is four times the amount that an average tourist spends in Vegas.

F1 have claimed that the Las Vegas Grand Prix was their most watched race last season, with a stunning 2.7 billion global viewers.

"This is particularly unusual because by this point in the season, Max had already won the driver championship and to still have this level of viewership just shows the incredible demand and interest in the Las Vegas Grand Prix," F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm is quoted to have said in the report.

When is the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on Saturday November 23 with the race set to get underway at 10pm local time, 1am Eastern.

