Red Bull's sister team VCARB have teased a potential dramatic new livery after the team was renamed within the last week.

After their rebranding from AlphaTauri to the mouthful Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (you can see why we abbreviated to an acronym) it seems that a complete new colour scheme may also be coming, judging by their latest post on social media.

Running as AlphaTauri, the drivers including Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have been seen in a smart colour scheme of navy blue and white.

AlphaTauri ran under smart looking blue and white colours

As Toro Rosso the team ran a popular livery between 2017 and 2019

VCARB livery redemption?

That may not be the case for much longer though as a video uploaded to Instagram showed an F1 car hidden by covers placed over the top.

The short video then ends with a lighter shade of blue covering the car but with hints of pink and green lights also trailing on the top and bottom of the car respectively before confirming its February 8 unveiling/

While the team name has left fans up in arms, the latest livery change could win supporters back over.

It wouldn't be the first time the team have delivered a 'fan winner' with a cool livery change either.

The team formerly known as Toro Rosso won over many plaudits between 2017 and 2019 with its metallic blue, silver and red livery before rebranding to AlphaTauri.

