Horner backs massive American battle to bring F1 HEAT

Christian Horner has backed a potential Ford vs General Motors battle in Formula 1 to generate additional American interest in the sport.

Ford will return to F1 when the new engine regulations are introduced in 2026, collaborating with Red Bull Powertrains to work on the power units for Horner's team.

American viewership of the sport declined by almost 10% in 2023 compared to the previous year, and questions are being asked about how the spike in interest from Drive to Survive can be sustained.

One circuit director has suggested that the lack of a race-winning American driver is a factor, and Horner has now brought the prospect of a Ford/GM rivalry to the table.

Ford will be assisting Red Bull in the 2026 transition

Andretti's F1 entry has backing from General Motors

Horner: Those brands have huge patriotism

“If GM chose to get involved, ideally, it would be through an existing team,” Horner said recently. “I’m sure a Ford-GM battle…those brands have huge patriotism in the US, huge, huge followings. The Ford brand alone… You’re either a Ford person or a GM person, and the competition that could generate could be exciting as well.”

He added: “If you look at the penetration, you have to recognise that a large percentage of that has come off the Netflix series.

“It has opened up that market, that we now have three races, which would have been unheard of; Ford has come back into Formula 1 which, four years ago, would have been unimaginable, and we have five Fortune 500 companies represented on our car now.

“The fan base is growing, the venues are growing, but I think what Formula 1 needs, for its long-term penetration into the US, is competitive American drivers, and a driver racing for victories.”

