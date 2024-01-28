F1 champion Verstappen defends Inter Miami owner in swipe at fans

Max Verstappen has admitted he admires David Beckham's mental strength, having watched Netflix's recent documentary on the English soccer star.

Verstappen is well aware of what it's like to be in the public eye, but arguably not on the level of the English Premier League champion and Inter Miami owner.

Verstappen's reach has extended further than just the safety of the F1 world, with the Dutchman's team principal Christian Horner recently stating that it makes him feel 'uncomfortable'.

Beckham, on the other hand, has been used to the limelight since he came through Manchester United's academy back in 1992, and launched into international stardom just four years later.

At the 1998 World Cup, Beckham received mountains of criticism for getting sent off during England's defeat to Argentina, after he kicked out at Diego Simeone.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Max Verstappen recently met David Beckham at the Qatar Grand Prix

Verstappen's Beckham praise

During the recent Beckham documentary which was released late last year, the football star admitted to suffering from 'clinical depression' due to the backlash he received after the incident.

Now, Verstappen has sympathised with the Brit, suggesting the reaction was 'extreme'.

“That was really bad," he told Formule 1.nl.

"You have those kinds of extremes more in football than in Formula 1. And certainly in England of course, where football is very popular.

“What I am experiencing is out of proportion to what he has experienced. In the documentary you saw how mentally strong he was. Because despite everything, he just focused on his career and training. And he often showed it again on the field and got everyone back on his side.

"I liked that, letting your feet do the talking on the field.”

