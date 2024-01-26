F1 News Today: Rival boss speaks out on Hamilton GOAT argument as Red Bull sponsor makes name admission

Williams team principal James Vowles has made a bold claim about Lewis Hamilton, claiming the Brit is even more naturally talented than Michael Schumacher.

➡️ READ MORE

Visa chief makes Red Bull team name admission

Visa senior vice president Andrea Fairchild has admitted some level of sympathy for fans confused by the new name of Red Bull's junior team, formerly AlphaTauri.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren boss reveals team's greatest hidden strength

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella claimed that the differing attributes of star drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri is one of the team's greatest strengths.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss reveals priorities ahead of F1 2026 entry

Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe has admitted that the Japanese manufacturer has no intention of putting an entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with all of their focus instead on their Formula 1 return.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull planning Super Bowl event for massive reveal

Red Bull are set to unveil their B-team's car for the upcoming season at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month.

➡️ READ MORE