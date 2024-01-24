F1 News Today: Verstappen drops Hamilton relationship bomb as African race prediction made

Max Verstappen has insisted that, despite his fierce on-track rivalry with Lewis Hamilton, the two have no issues once they've stepped out of their cars.

Fans make BLEAK African F1 prediction after major announcement

After months of rumours, Formula 1 have confirmed a deal to host a grand prix in Madrid for at least ten seasons, starting in 2026.

Ricciardo given 'high chance' to join new team in 2024

Former F1 driver Christian Albers has warned Sergio Perez that he's likely to be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo during the course of the 2024 season if he doesn't up his game.

Rising F1 star compared to Hamilton by top TV pundit

Oscar Piastri has been hailed as the future of the sport after a stunning rookie season saw him put up the best first-season points tally since Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren chief admits concerns over 2024 F1 car

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has admitted that the team may not have fixed all the issues with their 2023 car before the 2024 season kicks off.

