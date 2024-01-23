Verstappen drops Hamilton F1 rivalry bombshell

Max Verstappen has insisted that, despite his fierce on-track rivalry with Lewis Hamilton, the two have no issues once they've stepped out of their cars.

The pair have shared the last seven F1 drivers' championships, with the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix the climax of their most hard-fought battle thus far - a battle which saw them collide on multiple occasions.

That Abu Dhabi race controversially sealed Verstappen's first championship but, despite their on-track fireworks, the Dutchman has insisted that he only sees Hamilton as a rival when racing, not in life.

While Verstappen and Hamilton have never pretended to be the best of friends, following many on-track clashes and close-calls between them, Verstappen has admitted that off the track there is a much calmer vibe.

Max Verstappen (right) claims he has a normal relationship with F1 rival Lewis Hamilton (left)

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled fiercely for the 2021 world championship

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, battling in 2023 above, have rarely fought on track since 2021

Verstappen reveals 'normal' Hamilton relationship

“I don’t need that kind of rivalry,” he told The Times.

“Of course we want to beat each other, but honestly, once we’re in a private setting it’s like just normal guys.”

The rivalry could though reignite this coming season when Verstappen will be aiming to win a fourth world championship in a row.

Mercedes will be hoping they can finally produce a world championship challenging car once more with Hamilton tipped to still be more than capable of leading a charge having just turned 39 years old.

READ MORE: F1 confirms MAJOR calendar change as iconic venue returns