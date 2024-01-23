F1 confirms HUGE change to iconic race

Formula 1 have confirmed that the series will be heading back to Madrid for the first time in over 40 years.

The last race 'in' the Spanish capital was held at the Jarama circuit in 1981, which is based slightly north of the city. However, the new edition - coming in 2026 - will be in the city itself, a street-hybrid circuit.

The move has been rumored for several months, with the sport trending toward holding races at city-based street circuits rather than traditional purpose-built tracks like the Circuit de Catalunya.

The circuit itself is set to run past key features of the city including football team Real Madrid's training base and encompassing the IFEMA convention that hosted the F1 exhibition last year.

Formula 1 will be heading back to Madrid for the first time since Jarama (above) dropped off the calendar after the 1981 season

The race in Madrid is likely to spell the end of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona

Where is the Spanish Grand Prix in 2024?

The Spanish Grand Prix is currently held at the Catalunya Circuit just outside Barcelona, where it has been held every year since 1991. It will again host the race in 2024 on June 23 with the race getting underway at 2pm UK time.

Max Verstappen took victory there for Red Bull in 2023 but the future of the circuit on the calendar is now looking bleak despite its longevity.

Currently Catalunya has a deal until 2026, but it is understood this clause could be broken. The announcement of the Madrid race means that while two races in Spain is not impossible, it is highly improbable.

The Madrid race could bring the curtain down on Catalunya in F1, which as well as a race track was historically also an excellent and preferred testing venue for Formula 1 teams for many years up until recently.

