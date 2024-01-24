F1 chief hints at dramatic choice for historic race

Spain could become added to the growing list of countries hosting multiple grands prix in a couple of years time, after the addition of Madrid to the calendar.

F1 confirmed that the Spanish capital has a 10-year deal to host a race from 2026 onward, putting the future of the current Spanish Grand Prix location - the Circuit de Catalunya - in a precarious position.

The 2026 season is the final year of F1's current contract with the Circuit de Catalunya, which has been hosting the Spanish Grand Prix every year since 1991.

Announcement of the street circuit Madrid race for the same year that Barcelona concludes its agreement with F1 have brought the latter's future into question.

Will Spain host TWO F1 grands prix?

But F1 president Stefano Domenicali insists it's not the end of Catalunya and that there is the prospect of two Spanish races on the calendar in a growing market.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to clarify here, the fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future,” he said.

“Looking ahead, there are discussions in place to see if we can really extend our collaboration with Barcelona, with whom we have a very good relationship, for the future.”

“Spain was a market that just a couple of years ago, was not in the centre of our eyes.

“Now it is very important. We signed a new deal with Spanish broadcaster DAZN until at least the end of 2026.

“It’s a nice problem to have, to have multiple cities – some in the same country – wanting to host a grand prix. It shows the value of our proposition. But we need to keep focused on the reason for our success and make sure we aren’t complacent.”

