Hamilton and Verstappen to play role in new F1 fan experience

The opening of new Formula 1 experience 'F1 DRIVE' will give fans a chance to 'drive Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's cars'.

The first official F1 go-karting experience opens in the UK next month at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, starting a 15-year partnership between the sport and the London-based soccer club.

There hasn't been an announcement for expanding the experience into other countries yet, but if the London version is a success then expect to see others pop up in the US sooner than later.

F1 DRIVE London

F1 DRIVE is set to bring fans an experience as close to the real thing as possible, while also catering for a range of abilities and ages.

In-kart audio with sound effects taken from onboard recordings of Hamilton, Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will create a lifelike feeling of being behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Onboard recordings of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will be used

Sky's David Croft and Naomi Schiff will also feature in live commentary and driving tips.

Fans can also get a taste of what it's like to activate DRS, with the karts having their very own button to open the rear wing when close enough to the driver in front.

Accredited by the National Karting Association, three different track layouts are on offer – all of which have taken inspiration from iconic circuits on the calendar.

The 'Future Stars Track', 'Sprint Track' and Super Circuit' provide different challenges to racers – with the latter allowing fans to replicate an F1 weekend in the form of practice and qualifying ahead of lights out for the feature race.

