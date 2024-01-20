F1 team manager hits out at Hamilton 'brand'

AlphaTauri team manager Graham Watson has hit out at Lewis Hamilton, calling the seven-time world champion 'a brand'.

Hamilton's busy life outside of F1, with interests in fashion and other commercial ventures, has been a topic of contention for some critics, including Watson.

In contrast, Watson lauded Max Verstappen as a true 'F1 driver'. While discussing the Dutchman's recent success and dominance, he raised concerns about Hamilton's commitment to the sport.

Graham Watson believes Max Verstappen is more focussed on racing than Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton works on a number of projects alongside his driving for Mercedes in F1

“Lewis Hamilton is a brand, Max Verstappen is a Formula 1 driver," he told Verstappen.com, via Formule1.NL.

"And that won’t change. I’m not saying that what Hamilton is doing is wrong, but he’s not the nerd like Max.

"When guys like that are not in the car, they’re in the simulator or in a kart. They’re always trying to improve themselves.”

