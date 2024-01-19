Driver killed at Miami F1 track after violent crash

A driver has been killed in a car crash following a violent incident near the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

According to authorities, the incident took place at 1.45pm on Thursday when a driver in a grey Dodge coupe was ejected from the car on the southbound Florida Turnpike that leads to Northwest 199th street.

Florida Highway Patrol have confirmed the death and incident that also saw the driver's car slam into the wall of a bridge before vaulting a barrier and landing on a part of the F1 track below via multiple palm trees.

The Miami Grand Prix circuit (above) was the scene of a fatal car crash

While the Miami Grand Prix track is a permanent race circuit, it is surrounded by urban infrastructure

The Miami Grand Prix runs alongside the Hard Rock Stadium and is a purpose built circuit

The Fire Rescue crew pronounced the male driver dead at the scene having been flung from the vehicle that landed upside down at Turn 16 of the race circuit, that runs past the Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL side the Miami Dolphins.

Investigations have now begun over how the crash happened.

BREAKING: A car crash on the Florida Turnpike near the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens left one man dead, authorities said. https://t.co/TEmdlqNDri — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 18, 2024

The Miami Grand Prix made its debut in 2022 and is one of three Formula 1 tracks on the calendar alongside the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the US Grand Prix that is hosted in Austin, Texas.

While it casts the appearance of a street circuit given its urban surroundings, it's a permanent style track surrounded by temporary infrastructure - all removed when there is no racing.

So far Max Verstappen is the only driver to have won at the track, triumphing for Red Bull in 2022 and last season on his way to world championship success in both years.

