F1 chief fires shot at former team

Williams' new chief technical officer Pat Fry has taken a not-so-subtle dig at former team Alpine, comparing his new employers favorably to the British-French outfit.

The 59-year-old made the decision to move to Williams part way through last season, with the announcement of his switch coming all the way back in July, although he didn't 'officially' become part of his new team until November.

The former Ferrari and McLaren man will play a pivotal role in the team's long-term goals, working out the needs of each technical department for the foreseeable future.

The 59-year-old has claimed that his new team's desire to do things the right way is something that he is excited to be able to do at Williams, now he is no longer by restrictions that were in place at Alpine.

Pat Fry had previously worked at the likes of McLaren and Ferrari as well as Alpine prior to his move to Williams

The team have retained the services of Alex Albon (L) and Logan Sargeant (R) heading into next year

Fry: Williams F1 want to do the right thing

“You need patience,” he told the official F1 site. “People have six month notice periods, some are a year. I think the project we have here is really exciting. It’s a case of trying to inspire other people to join that project.

“Things that were restricting us at Alpine are not a problem here. The board are behind us. They want to invest. They want to do all the right things. So the opportunity is there.

"We will make another step next year, but my eye is on the longer term things.

“We need a three or five-year vision. So for the right people, we are going wait a year or year and half or whatever, but it’s all about getting key people in the right places and changing the mindset we have as a company.”

