F1 team announce DOUBLE car launch date

Alpine have announced an early release date for their 2024 F1 challenger, and have revealed that fans will get their first chance to see their World Endurance Championship car on the same day.

The team revealed on social media that the double launch will come on 7th February, one of the earlier launches of any team for the coming campaign.

Alpine have already teased the firing up of their new engine in the last week, and their early announcement date means that they'll have a full two weeks between showing off their 2024 edition to the world and the start of pre-season testing.

Pierre Gasly was left frustrated by his new team's lack of performance in 2023

Alpine are now under the stewardship of Bruno Famin

Alpine have recently been given an injection of cash from a number of superstar investors

Schumacher's new car

What's more, the team will also unveil the car that Mick Schumacher will be driving in his debut season in the WEC.

The young German will return to full-time racing with Alpine's endurance team, as well as retaining his role as Mercedes' test and reserve driver in F1.

Despite Ocon's rather pessimistic outlook on the 2024 F1 season, Alpine will be looking to make an impression on the top five in the constructors' championship, particularly having received an injection of cash from a number of sporting superstars.

