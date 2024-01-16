Motorcyclist dies after tragic crash in Dakar Rally

Spanish motorbike rider Carles Falcon has passed away after an incident at the Dakar Rally, his team has announced.

The 45-year-old was involved in an incident last week a few kilometres from the end of special stage of the event in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, he was airlifted to Al Duwadimi hospital having suffered a cerebral oedema due to the fracture of the C2 vertebra and multiple other broken bones, and was treated there for a week.

However, on Monday, it was announced in a statement from the Twin Trail Racing team that the experienced off-road rider had sadly passed away.

"This Monday, January 15, Carles left us," the statement read.

"The medical team has confirmed neurological damage caused by cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible.

"Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles. He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar.

"He was enjoying himself, he was happy on the bike. We must remember him for his smile and for the happiness he generated in everyone.

"He was a computer engineer by training. Motorcycle instructor and motorcycle travel guide by passion. There are many who have learned at his side. He taught with patience, energy and happiness, he made everyone enjoy the bike.

"This is what he has left us and what we will always keep with us, all of us who have been close to him, family, friends, colleagues and fans."

