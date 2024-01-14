Sargeant warns NASCAR and IndyCar a barrier for American F1 drivers

Logan Sargeant has admitted that one of the reasons Formula 1 lacks American drivers besides himself, despite three US races on the calendar, is the inherent difficulty of the worldwide circuit.

Many European drivers lack a viable top-level alternative to attempting to rise through F1's junior formulas, but American prospects can find a lucrative and comfortable alternative right at home in the USA in IndyCar and NASCAR.

Sargeant is the only American currently driving in the sport, and has warned that it will likely to continue to be difficult to attract the cream of the crop away from the American motorsport circuit

Californian star Colton Herta admitted recently that his time is running out to make it into F1, despite being just 23 years old and having tested in a McLaren in 2022.

Sargeant: Very few Americans are even attempting F1

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem has also reiterated his desire to have an American team on the grid headed up by at least one American driver, but Sargeant warned that few of the country's best are motivated to make the effort.

“I just believe there's a lot of obstacles for Americans to get into F1,” the Williams driver told Autosport.

“It's not easy to sort of pick your life up, move to Europe and race overseas. It costs a lot of money. It’s just a lot easier to race in America.

“And you obviously have great options there between IndyCar and NASCAR. It’s not an easy move for anyone. So I feel like that's why I feel, and especially when I was coming through, there were very few American drivers even attempting to get to F1.”

