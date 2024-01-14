IndyCar star admits time running out to crack F1 roster

Andretti Global's IndyCar sensation Colton Herta has admitted that his time is running out to make it into Formula 1.

Californian driver Herta doesn't turn 24 until March this year, but has conceded that not too many drivers make the switch to F1 much older than he currently is, especially without some time racing in junior formulas around the world.

Herta's disappointing 2023 season, with just one podium finish all year and a tenth placed finish in the championship, isn't likely to have sped up any potential move to the international format.

However, he would still have one potential route into F1 if no suitors come to poach him soon - Andretti Global's own proposed team, which could appear on the grid in the coming years.

READ MORE: FIA chief reveals 'DREAM' for American F1 team and driver

Colton Herta has admitted that his time may be running out to crack F1

Colton Herta has tested with an F1 team in the past, McLaren in 2022

Michael Andretti is pushing for an American team in F1

Herta: F1 switch is very time sensitive

Michael Andretti has admitted that he'd like to have at least one American driver, and the team clearly think highly of Herta, having reportedly made him one of the best-paid drivers in IndyCar.

“You know, I think it's very time sensitive,” he said. “I'm probably at the highest age that I could probably go over there with a team maybe besides Andretti.

“Yeah, so I don't have anything to report on their side of things. I think their goal is still to get a Formula 1 team, and they're still trying to.

“If that happens, we'll have to see what timeline that is and how old I'll be and where I'm at in my life at that point. For me, really just the main focus right now is IndyCar, and we'll see where it goes.”

READ MORE: Pitt F1 film set to film at HISTORIC American track