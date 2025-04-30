Denny Hamlin reveals $1 MILLION reason for recent NASCAR rejection

Denny Hamlin has publicly rejected a proposed NASCAR Cup Series rule change during the 2025 season.

The 23XI co-owner, also arguably the best driver to never win a Cup Series championship, has made a point of denouncing a possible change to the sport's All-Star break and explained why.

Hamlin won his sole All-Star race back in 2015 when he held off Kevin Harvick for the win after a caution restart ten laps from the end, but has been vocal in his opposition to a rule making the exhibition race more wacky than the Cup Series.

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, the veteran racer explained why teams had voted against proposals to allow cars which had few or no limits on modifications to the Next Gen chassis and parts.

Hamlin: Lawless race isn't feasible

Hamlin explained: "If you’re just talking to me – the race car driver and the fan – I’m going to say, damn, I wish we had this. This would be fantastic. There could possibly be something that gets learned for the short track package that could make it better.

"You know, the thought of having cars that are different speeds than each other is fantastic. That means passing will be more plentiful. There are a lot of positives that could come from that."

With 'only' a million dollars on offer to the winner though, he added: "Everyone wants to go have fun and do all these things, but who is going to pay for it?”

"As a fan, as a driver, I wish we could do it, but under the parameters that were set, it just wasn't thought out enough," he said. "It's not feasible and no team is going to sign up to voluntarily lose millions of dollars."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team demand issued as Cup Series driver reveals doubts over future

Related